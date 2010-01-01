Online Support - $145
Let us help you use one of our at home kits. Using zoom, we can help you to keep your look up even when you can't come in to meet us.
Link Hair $175 - $2,200
This method uses color-coated link tubes that attach to your natural hair. This method uses no heat, glue or weaving and lasts about 3 months.
Weft Hair $650
Wefts are similar to clip ins, but far more permanent and virtually undetectable. Using skin-like micro-beads they attach to your own hair to create a seamless look.
Sara, Customer
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.